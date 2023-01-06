Samoan climate change warrior Brianna Fruean receives chiefly title in home village

The traditional ceremony also known as a Saofai took place in her village of Toamua and ​was attended by chiefs of the village, family and friends.

PMN News reports 24-year-old Suluafi-Fruean said on her Instagram: ​“I am honored to serve my village and continue to try my best to live a life of service adorned in kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.”

Suluafi-Fruean lives in Auckland, but was raised in Samoa. When she was 11, Suluafi-Fruean was one of the founding members of 350 Pacific, a youth-led grassroots network working with communities to flight climate change from the Pacific islands and diaspora.

She has spent the last 15 years travelling extensively to climate change summits across the globe as a climate change ambassador for Samoa.

Suluafi-Fruean was a keynote speaker at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue in 2021 alongside other world leaders and later that year in November addressed the 2021 United Nation's Climate Change Conference. ​

​Other prominent Samoans also received their villages honorary matai title over the last week in Samoa, including Toa Samoa captain Junior Paulo who received the title of Peseta Tamalelagi from the village of Safotu Savaii. ​

Toa Samoa full back Joseph Sua'ali'i received the title Anavaotaua in his family village of Satitoa and the title of To’oto’oalii in the village of Letogo.

Samoan climate change warrior Brianna Fruean who received the Chief title of Suluafi in her village of Toamua. Photo/Supplied​