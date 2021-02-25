Samoan mayors warned they should support government

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported Tuitama Dr .Talalelei Tuitama, saying village representatives had been well informed about their duties, but were not taking them seriously.

"It saddens me that some village representatives don't follow these guidelines," he said.

Village mayors are selected by the matai councils and approved by government, who had the power to terminate the appointments.

"I have already explained to all village representatives - village mayors and women representatives - during our monthly meetings, that they are paid employees under the Ministry and the Government," said Tuitama.

He said if a village representative wished to work against the Government, that was their free will, but they would need to resign first.

The minister said mayors could not out their service to the people if they were working against the government.