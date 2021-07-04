Samoan seafarers head overseas for employment

According to Samoa Shipping Services Chief Executive Officer, Lautimuia Afoa Vaai, 39 seafarers left on 25 June.

Lautimuia told Savali Newspaper that by December about 500 seafarers should be working on vessels overseas, mostly in Europe.

The shipping company is also negotiating with potential partners to secure new employment opportunities that may see Samoans working on petroleum tankers.

Lautimuia said one of the issues on the negotiating table is for Samoan Seafarers to undergo special training to acquire the necessary skills and qualifications to work on petroleum vessels.