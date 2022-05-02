Samoa's Deputy PM complains to the Speaker about HRPP members

Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio believes the pair had committed numerous breaches of the Standing Orders - the written rules of procedure that provide for the conduct of proceedings in the House.

Tuala asked the Speaker to refer the matter to a Privileges and Ethics Committee.

In a press conference last week Tuilaepa rejected the content of the complaint, saying it is foolish, baseless and a waste of time.

The Speaker told the two HRPP members to make written responses by Monday afternoon.