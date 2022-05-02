 

Samoa's Deputy PM complains to the Speaker about HRPP members

BY: Loop Pacific
13:18, May 2, 2022
Samoa's Deputy Prime Minister has lodged a complaint with the Speaker of Parliament over public statements made by HRPP members Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi.

Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio believes the pair had committed numerous breaches of the Standing Orders - the written rules of procedure that provide for the conduct of proceedings in the House.

Tuala asked the Speaker to refer the matter to a Privileges and Ethics Committee.

In a press conference last week Tuilaepa rejected the content of the complaint, saying it is foolish, baseless and a waste of time.

The Speaker told the two HRPP members to make written responses by Monday afternoon.

     

