Papalii Monalisa Keti in an email cited the most pressing issue is the overcrowding in cell blocks and not meeting social distancing requirements.

She confirmed receiving the Ombudsman's report which has provided an evaluation of the preparedness, prevention, and control of Covid-19 at Tanumalala Prison.

Papalii acknowledged the work of the Ombudsman's Office in providing her Ministry with recommendations which they will continue to work on.