Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa speaks to senior officers of the ministries under her portfolio

Speaking at a special prayer meeting, Fiame said while they are from different divides of the country, public servants are the caretakers and the support arm of the government.

She said public servants are chosen because they have the right qualifications to perform required duties within the public service but politicians make decisions based on advice from them.

Fiame told them their beliefs and feelings are theirs but not to let them affect how they work.

This was the first time the new Prime Minister had met management of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and Samoa Tourism Authority.