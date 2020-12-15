Teenager drowns in river in Savaii

Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services said as per Meteorology Office’s update, they are expecting heavy rainfall, high combined waves, and swells, flooding to major rivers and vulnerable locations throughout the week.

Due to these severe weather conditions, authorities are urging families living around the coast and low-lying areas and near rivers to be vigilant and take extra cautious.

“We remind parents and guardians to please keep a close eye on our young children and youth.”

“This tragedy could have been avoided and our condolences to the grieving family.”

“As we head into Christmas and New Year let’s not turn cheers into tears,” SPS said in a statement.

Malemo Se Alii Talavou I Le Maliolio

Na ripotia mai I le aso ananafi Aso Gafua 14 o Tesema se alii 14 tausaga o Patamea, na masalomia na malemo a’o taeele ma lona uso i le Maliolio e afua mai ona o le malosi o le tafe o le vai mai timuga mamafa ma le loulouā o le tau.

E tusa ai ma lapataia i uiga loulouā o le tau mai le Ofisa o Vaaitau, e ono iai timuga mamafa, siitia le suatai ma o le’a lolovaia vaega maualalalo ma tu lata i vaitafe a’o faasolo atu ai I lenei vaiaso atoa.

E talosagaina ai e le Matagaluega o Leoleo & Falepuipui le mamalu o le atunuu lautele se’i taga’i ane ma mataitū le fanau iti ina ia saogalemu i soo se taimi aemaise aiga o loo nonofo latalata i le sami, vaitafe ma vaega maualalalo.

Faamolemole matua ia vaai lelei a tatou fanau aemaise o loo tatou agai atu i le fa’aiuga o lenei tausaga i le fa’amanatuina o le Kerisimasi ma le tausaga fou.

Galulue Faatasi mo se Samoa Saogalemu.

