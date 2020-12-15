Two hospitalised after head-on collision at Tuaefu in Samoa

The accident occurred Monday afternoon.

The driver and a passenger of the truck were taken to hospital by ambulance while three passengers sitting at the back of the truck received minor injuries.

Samoa Police confirm that the driver of the 4-wheel drive who escaped injuries has been charged.

Drink driving is reported to be a factor in the accident which happened 100 meters away from a dangerously steep end of the valley.

Police Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailiili Egon Keil warning at the weekend cautioning the public about the impacts of alcohol and driving this festive season.