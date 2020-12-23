Water restored to affected areas in Samoa

The authority took the “All hands on deck” approach over the weekend to ensure services were restored to consumers.

The authority said most affected areas of Upolu are now back online after the repairs were done last night.

SWA is performing verification follow up phone calls to their customers who called in for assistance to ensure that their issues have been addressed.

The water supply infrastructures that sustained major damages were Fulusou Network, Alaoa Network and Tafitoala Netwwork.

The whole of SWA immediately mobilized to repair, rehabilitate and mitigate effects of damage to networks and systems.

Savaii sustained minor damage in particular the Palauli Treatment Plant, which suffered from issues due to heavy flooding and dirty water necessitating reduction of flow into plant.