Woman charged after child dies in road accident

The 43-year -old woman, who is charged with negligent driving causing death, appeared before Justice Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma.

The charge relates to a case where a child was died after being allegedly hit by a car last month.

Tala Fou reports the Prosecution asked the court for a two weeks adjournment to finalise charges against the defendant Anita Sesilia Iona Mateo.

According to Police they were informed of the tragic incident by the hospital where the child was treated and later died of severe head injuries.

The Deputy Commissioner Papalii says the driver didn’t stop but she turned herself in at the Faleata Police post.

The child suffered serious injuries leading to his death.

The matter has been adjourned to 17 April 2023.

Photo file