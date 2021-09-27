Samoa launch latest Development Centre in Savai’i

The programme will see over 100 players from grades U-10 to U-15 take part in technical development and game training sessions twice weekly, while goalkeeping sessions will also take place once a week.

The launch follows on from a programme that ran in 2020. Sessions will be facilitated by football coaches on Savai’i.

FFS Technical Director Jess Ibrom said this is a stepping stone for further player development in Samoa.

“These programmes are fundamental for children to find a passion in football long term,” Ibrom said.

“OFC’s Phill Parker has been a constant source of support, conducting regular grassroots workshops for staff online and Tala Salamasina – a football leader in Savai’i – has driven this initiative alongside his staff on the ground.

“Through the ongoing support from OFC, Development Centres such as this will enable Savai’i to build a greater foundation of success for the future.”

OFC Player Development Officer Phill Parker said he was excited to see the programme come to fruition.

“Tala and the team on Savai’i are trailblazers and beacons of hope for football there,” Parker said.

“The Development Centre is a testament to the perseverance of all the good football people in Samoa.”