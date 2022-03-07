Samoa Members of Parliament receive Covid-19 booster shots

Chief Executive Officers and the Legislative staff also received their booster doses.

The administration of the booster dose was conducted by health officials behind Parliament House during a break from session.

All members of Parliament, who have completed their first and second doses were obliged to take their booster doses after the Speaker considered an advice from the Health for all parliament members to take their booster doses.

Prime Minister Fiame, Naomi Mataafa as well as other members were the first to take their doses following other MPs.

